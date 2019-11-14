The East Baton Rouge District Attorney said Tuesday that his office didn’t bring charges because the child’s mother also contributed to the death, by putting the infant in a child seat that wasn’t properly belted in.

Manuel still works as a Baton Rouge police officer. He’s awaiting the result of an internal affairs process.

Prosecutors also allowed a misdemeanor speeding count against Manuel to expire without action.

Both Manuel and the child’s mother are pursuing lawsuits against each other.

