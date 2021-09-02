The state health department said a warehouse where the nursing home residents were taken had concerning conditions but did not specify how the residents died or why the deaths were linked to the storm.
The fatalities added to a mounting sense that Ida’s onslaught was far from over, with residents confronting a fourth consecutive day of darkness and desperation. Hundreds of thousands of people still lacked power amid outages in southeastern Louisiana that began Sunday, when the storm made landfall, and gas lines that snaked across the area revealed a population still desperate for essentials.
After rumbling into Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, Ida’s remnants carved a brutal path through the Northeast, spawning tornadoes in Maryland and New Jersey, and delivering a historic and deadly downpour in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
President Biden spoke about the “devastation and heroism” in the Northeast’s pain on Thursday ahead of his planned visit to Louisiana the next day.
“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together,” he said.
In Louisiana, the storm left behind an increasing sense of desperation among many lacking air conditioning, food and power, with the heat climbing Thursday and forecast to remain blistering on Friday.
Early Thursday morning, at least 100 cars lined up before dawn at a Chevron station just outside the French Quarter, lured out during the city’s curfew by rumors that a fuel truck was coming.
Several said they were running out of gas to keep their generators going. It was no longer about air conditioning for some, but an effort to keep cold what little food they had.
With police officers and National Guard troops standing nearby, scores of people with gas cans stood in the parking lot. Officials had urged residents to conserve gas and consider whether they had the fuel to wait out lines, where people have reported sitting for five hours or more at stations, only to reach drained pumps.
Justin Robinson drove to the Chevron from his home in the 7th Ward and parked a few blocks from the station, walking the last stretch to try to conserve what fuel he had left.
“Gas,” he said, “is like gold right now.”
Robinson had driven to stations in Metairie a day earlier to try to find fuel to feed his generators. “Everywhere we stopped, the lines were longer than I even wanted to think about standing in,” he said.
Robinson returned home, concerned he was burning too much fuel to find fuel, “hoping, praying that these pumps open.”
In Houma, La., an area where Ida’s winds had been so strong they tore a wall off the community store, 42-year-old Carmen Guzman said she waited more than two hours for gas.
“There are lines and lines and lines, and then you get close and it might be like, ‘Gas is over,’ ” she said.
Ashley Falcon, 32, said she went to get gas on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in Houma and “stayed in line six hours.” Karen Baudoin, 40, couldn’t even line up that long.
“Right now, my gas light is on,” she said. “There’s no way I can wait in my car to even get gas.”
Officials with Entergy New Orleans, the utility that controls the city’s power grid, said approximately 594,000 customers remained without power as of Thursday morning.
New Orleans officials have estimated that about 200,000 people evacuated the city ahead of Ida, and 200,000 remained. While Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Ida hit too quickly to issue a mandatory evacuation, she and other city officials have started to plot out voluntary evacuations given the intensity of the heat and an uncertainty about when the power will come back on.
Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said at a briefing that the city had buses ready to go to begin transporting residents out of the city — starting with the medically vulnerable, the elderly and other at-risk residents.
“This is not an evacuation. This is an opportunity for people who . . . either medically or financially do not have the means to leave and want to,” Arnold said.
An attempt to evacuate hundreds of nursing home residents elsewhere in the state had given way to catastrophe and spawned an ongoing investigation, officials said.
The Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement Thursday that four nursing home residents who had been evacuated on Friday to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish, north of New Orleans, had died. Three of those deaths, it said, were “classified as storm-related by the coroner.”
The health department did not provide further details about this conclusion or explain what separated the fourth death from the others.
Causes of death, the health department said, had not been confirmed. The three people whose deaths were deemed “storm-related” were a 52-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, the department reported.
The coroner’s office in Tangipahoa Parish referred questions about their deaths to the sheriff’s office and did not respond to follow-up questions, while a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
The Department of Health said that with these deaths, the toll from Ida had risen to nine in the state, with at least four others killed in Alabama and Mississippi.
In its statement, the health department said more than 800 nursing home residents were evacuated from seven locations and brought to the facility in Tangipahoa Parish. A spokesman later described it as a warehouse in Independence, La., being used as a shelter.
According to the health department, its inspectors learned “of deteriorating conditions” after Ida made landfall and “promptly visited the site but were expelled . . . and prevented from conducting a full assessment on Tuesday.”
When officials went in to begin moving residents from the warehouse, they also found a dozen people “in condition that required hospitalization,” the health department said.
Officials said Thursday evening at a news briefing that all of the other nursing home residents in the warehouse had been taken out and brought to other facilities.
Live news footage broadcast Thursday outside the warehouse showed a cavernous facility with several wheelchairs and ambulances outside.
“This is a serious and active investigation,” the department said. “We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.”
The situation carries echoes of the 2017 deaths of a dozen nursing home residents in Hollywood, Fla., who were killed by heat exposure after Hurricane Irma swept through the region and their facility’s air conditioning failed. Officials initially did not say how these residents died, before later saying their deaths were homicides and charging four nursing home employees in the case.
The aftermaths of hurricanes can pose significant risks to people with health issues or the elderly, as power outages, heat and flooding combine to endanger them.
In LaPlace, La., 83-year-old Jim Oubre spent Wednesday resting on his walker in front of his daughter’s home. His family has significant health concerns, including his congestive heart failure, which also afflicts his wife, 79-year-old Sandra Oubre. She also relies on an oxygen machine to breathe and was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago.
“My wife is on oxygen. She really needs it,” Jim Oubre said. “But she’s not getting it here, because we don’t have electricity.”
His wife is also struggling to understand why they aren’t home, he said.
“The hardest part of all this is dealing with my wife. She needs my complete attention,” Oubre said. “I hope I’m wrong, but I think my wife will deteriorate on an accelerated scale because of all this.”
They built their home in LaPlace more than 50 years ago, after he finished his stint in the military. For decades, storms never meaningfully impacted them, but it flooded for the first time during Hurricane Isaac in 2012 and flooded again on Sunday. They went to stay down the street with their daughter, whose home did not flood but lost power and water.
“Some people say this is really going to make me strong,” Oubre said. “My daughter just said it. But when you get to be my age, it just wears you down. I’m shot. This storm kind of pushed me a little bit.”
“I had a good life,” he said. “I don’t think I could take another flood.”
Cusick reported from LaPlace, La., and Houma, La. Berman reported from Washington.