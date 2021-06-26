Pourciau, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., Murphy said, according to Al.com.
Officials said when they arrived at the scene they found the helicopter next to the road. There was no fire, but a small amount of fuel spilled, investigators told WIAT-TV.
“Unfortunately, this is the business that we’re in and these are the things we have to deal with. It’s never a good day when we have to deal with somebody that’s lost their life,” Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said.
What caused the crash remains under investigation.