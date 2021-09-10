At an earlier news conference in Baton Rouge, Davis pointed to a series of reforms he has pushed through during his 11 months as state police superintendent, including new policies and practices for how his agency handles cases of excessive force. He also said he’s looking to hire an outside agency to carry on the work of a secret panel the agency had set up to determine whether troopers systematically abused Black motorists. He acknowledged the panel was shut down in July following leaks about it work.