Marco’s abatement was particularly appreciated during a trying time in New Orleans, with any need to evacuate complicated by the global coronavirus pandemic, and with this week marking the 15-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. That notorious hurricane decimated much of the city and killed more than 1,000 residents; the possibility of two storms ripping through the area in a matter of days was particularly worrisome.

AD

AD

In preparation for this week’s storms, New Orleans officials shuttered city hall and closed schools on Monday, many of which had just reopened. Authorities also announced the closure of drive-through coronavirus testing sites. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) sought emergency federal assistance in advance of the double threat.

Marco on Monday afternoon succumbed to what is known as hostile wind shear — a change in wind direction and/or speed with height — that weakened it to a minimal tropical storm. Though far less dangerous, the storm’s remnants could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday.

“The forecast this morning for Marco is markedly different than it was yesterday afternoon, and there’s no doubt now if that holds up we’re going to catch a big break in terms of that storm not being a hurricane,” Edwards said Monday. “But I guess if I’ve got a message for people, it’s not to assume that Laura is going to do us a similar favor.”

Several jurisdictions began issuing evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana ahead of Laura’s arrival, including areas that have been hit hard in previous hurricanes, such as Galveston and Port Arthur, Tex. Port Arthur’s mayor planned to issue a mandatory evacuation of the city starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Hurricane watches were issued from near Galveston to just west of Morgan City, La., on Monday evening.

AD

AD

The Coast Guard, which rescued thousands of people in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey flooded the Houston area, has aircraft and shallow-water response boat teams on standby to be used as necessary, said Lt. John Edwards, a Coast Guard spokesman. They could be repositioned as the storm’s path becomes more clear.

“It’s important to remember that the Coast Guard’s ability to respond during the storm will be greatly diminished, if not impossible,” Edwards said.

In New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward, George Washington, 80, spent the morning mowing his front lawn. “I’m not worried at all,” he said of this week’s storms. “I did no more than get some water and stuff to prepare.”

Washington is a lifelong resident of this neighborhood, which suffered extensive flooding and the greatest loss of life during Katrina. He acknowledged that the combination of hurricane season and the pandemic creates an unusual challenge. “But we can’t control nature,” he said.

Across the street, Johnathan Vinson, 29, and Anthony Dean, 45, played a round of tennis in the gusty wind. Vinson bought some extra water for this week’s storms, but he said that was his only preparation. Dean was likewise unconcerned, saying that hunkering down for a hurricane isn’t all that much different from hunkering down during a pandemic.

AD

AD

“You have to stay in your house anyway,” Dean said.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, Shawanza Martin, 51, sat on her porch enjoying the sunny day. “I’m not really too much worried about it,” she said.

Martin packed a bag in case she needs to evacuate, which she said she will do only in the case of flooding. This year, her evacuation bag includes some atypical supplies: sanitizer, hand soap, masks and gloves.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said of the crossover between hurricane season and the pandemic. “Hopefully the storm will wash it all away.”

By Monday afternoon, the sky remained mostly dry, and the city’s street flooding website had no listed reports, unusual in a place that floods even during typical rainstorms.

AD

Edwards encouraged Louisianans to use the time afforded by Marco’s weakening to continue to prepare for Laura.

AD

In the Lake Shores neighborhood, Kelly Alfortish, 48, and her husband Tim Alfortish, 50, spent the afternoon cleaning out their shed, having already completed their preparations in advance of Marco.

The global pandemic has changed their stance on hurricane decision-making, Tim Alfortish said.

“Even if we had a Category 3 storm, I’d be more inclined to ride it out at home now,” he said. “I’d rather stick it out here than deal with everything going on elsewhere.”

The Alfortishes also are staying in town so that their eldest daughter, who was 2 at the time of Katrina, can sit for the SAT exam. Her test date, Aug. 29, will mark the 15-year anniversary of that storm. It will be her third attempt at taking the test, the first two having been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AD

Kyle Groetsch, 47, is a resident of New Orleans’s Venetian Isles neighborhood, which lies outside the city’s protective levee system. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for a voluntary evacuation of his neighborhood beginning on Sunday night, but Groetsch never had plans to leave. Instead, he joined his neighbors in preparing for the storms.

AD

“Mostly, we are doing neighborly stuff,” he said. “Figure out who is staying, who is going. Get your generator fuel, make sure neighbors have theirs. Pick up debris. It feels more like the 80s or 90s in this neighborhood, and we’re in the South, too, so we’ve got that neighborly thing.”

Residents of Venetian Isles are accustomed to street flooding, which happens several times a year, Groetsch said. Groetsch’s elevated home last took on water during Hurricane Isaac in 2012. During Katrina, a shrimp boat went through the house.

AD

“A lot of us live with risk every day,” he said. “We go fishing in storms, play with alligators, go swimming with snakes. Death is always, and life is risk.”

At the Uptown Wal-Mart, Elsa Sanchez, 34, seemed to agree.

“It looks like Marco is weakening, so we are just getting ready for Laura now,” she said. “This is nature. You can’t fight with nature.”