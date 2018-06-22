LEWES, Del. — Officials say low-income residents in a Delaware county who are 60 years and older will be able to receive free fresh fruits and vegetables through a state new program.

State Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse tells news outlets in a statement the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will provide coupons to Sussex County residents. The vouchers can be used to buy locally grown food at four farmers markets in the Rehoboth Beach-Lewes area.

Officials say residents with a household income less than 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible to participate. The income for a two-person household is $30,451 under the guidelines.

People can register for the program at local senior centers starting Tuesday. Those eligible will get $20 worth of coupons that are redeemable through October.

