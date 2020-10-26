“My family and I have had an extraordinary outpouring of support from people around the globe. My hope is to offer my story as an affirmation that the American dream is alive and worth continuing to fight for,” he said.
Vindman, who served as an expert on Ukraine, was ousted by Trump in February from his job on the National Security Council. Trump’s action came after the Democratic-led House impeached the president for pressing Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, now the Democrats’ presidential nominee. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump on the charges.
Financial terms for “Here, Right Matters” were not disclosed.
The 45-year-old Vindman announced his retirement in July, saying “his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited.” His twin brother, Lt. Col Yevgeny Vindman, is also a former national security aide, and in August filed a federal complaint alleging retaliation by the White House.
Alexander Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, appeared recently in an ad sponsored in part by the anti-Trump organization The Lincoln Project. It alleged Trump had harassed the Vindman family and led to their receiving threats.
Another prominent impeachment witness, Marie Yovanovitch, has a book expected in May. Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, was forced out of her job last year and later testified that Ukrainian officials had warned her that Trump allies were “looking to hurt” her. She reached a deal in February with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, for a reported seven figures.
