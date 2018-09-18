San Francisco Giants (71-80, fourth in NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-91, fifth in NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Giants: Derek Holland (7-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (8-8, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres are 10-13 in games started by Lucchesi. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Miguel Diaz paces the staff with a mark of 16.7. San Francisco gives up 2.3 runs per game when Holland starts. In Monday’s game, the Giants defeated the Padres 4-2. Andrew Suarez got the win for San Francisco, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford has 13 home runs and 52 RBIs this season for the Giants. Evan Longoria has 11 hits and is batting .297 over his past 10 games for San Francisco. Eric Hosmer is hitting .249 with 143 hits and 17 home runs in 146 games this year for the Padres. Hunter Renfroe has four home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .222 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs. Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs.

