Overall, it said that a modest rebound in air travel had petered out after the end of the summer vacation travel season. It expects to offer only 20-30% of its normal capacity in the last three months of the year, compared with the same period in pre-virus 2019.
The final number of job reductions will be negotiated with employee representatives. It said it was hoping to reduce cash burn to 400 million euros ($470 million) a month this winter from 500 million euros a month presently. Management is staying with its prediction that it will return to positive operating cash flow some time in 2021.
Lufthansa has secured a 9 billion euro ($10.6 billion) bailout from the German government.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.