The Carters set themselves apart from other former White House occupants when they opted post-presidency to move back to their rural hometown, which looks like a 1950s movie set. Plains has a train depot, a general store that sells peanut ice cream, and not much else. The couple live in a simple home they helped build a half-century ago. Its Zillow value is $213,000, far below that of the average American house. Famous as a penny-pincher while president, Jimmy has shopped for clothes in the Dollar General store he helped lure to Plains. It remains one of the few shops or businesses.