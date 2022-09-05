Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on Interstate 95

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash.
The owner-operator of the truck said he had just checked all of his tires at a fuel stop in southern Virginia, but heard what sounded like an explosion behind him before the fire erupted. He said he tried to extinguish the flames, but eventually had to flee from the scene when the fire became too large.
All of the vehicles were destroyed by the fire. Firefighters who responded to the scene said that tires and batteries were blowing up like fireworks when they arrived.
The truck driver, who did not give his name to WRAL, was the sole owner of the trucking company. He was shaken up but otherwise uninjured.