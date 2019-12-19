Crews from the Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire, the Miami fire department said in a news release. They used fireboats to douse the flames.

There were no injuries and no other boats were damaged, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Carroll was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying that the boat was partially underwater. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear what caused the blaze.

