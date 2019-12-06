It wasn’t immediately clear why it took several months to file the charge.
Lyft described the allegations against the driver as ‘’appalling’’ in a statement. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation and has reached out to the rider to offer support.
No attorney is listed for Ward in online court records. His bond is set at $100,000 cash, although he isn’t yet in custody.
