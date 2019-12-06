ST. LOUIS — A driver for a the ride-hailing company Lyft has been charged with raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up in downtown St. Louis.

According to the probable cause statement, Ward, who no longer works for Lyft, sexually assaulted the woman in June after turning off his ride-sharing location software and deviating from the route to the woman’s requested destination. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward’s DNA, according to the statement.