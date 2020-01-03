Zaev has asked for an early election, noting his “disappointment and outrage” on the European Union’s failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania last year.
France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the EU’s procedures for admitting new members.
Zaev’s Social Democrat-led government took office in 2017.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.