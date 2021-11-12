“The Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences,” King said in a statement.
While the diocese is directing its parishes not to set up vaccination clinics, it also says “it is morally permissible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in good conscience,” King said, “but there are also valid reasons, including reasons of conscience, why people might decide not to be vaccinated or have their children vaccinated.”
SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, has recently staffed at least three diocese clinics for staff, parishioners and the public, the State Journa l reported.
One parish which hosted a clinic, Queen of Peace, had hoped to hold another for children and said it was “deeply disappointed” by the diocese’s directive.