Other charges including assault, attempted assault and conspiracy were dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea deal struck Monday.
Prosecutors said the plea was offered with the “approval of the victims” and declined further comment Tuesday.
In a video posted on social media last year, Winslow and Amy were seen damaging signs and taking a red MAGA hat from a group of Trump supporters protesting Joe Biden’s victory as Democratic nominee for president. Video of the confrontation, posted on Twitter by Students for Trump, has been viewed millions of times and was shared by Trump’s son Donald Jr.