AIAKTALIK, Alaska — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit an area near an island in southwest Alaska.

The agency says the earthquake struck a spot 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Aiaktalik island at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The earthquake had a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers.)

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.