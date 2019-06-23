SCOTIA, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has hit near the Pacific coast of Northern California.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:53 p.m. at a spot 17.3 miles (27.9 kilometers) southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles (9 kilometers.)

Media reports says the earthquake was felt in the region. There are no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.