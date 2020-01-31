Mills said the campaign is purposefully trying to conflate vaccinations with other issues like the opioid epidemic.

“Vaccines work, but to make them more effective, people need to be vaccinated, especially children,” Mills said.

The Legislature’s removal of religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations last year came against the backdrop of a spike in whooping cough cases in Maine.

The legislation ends non-medical vaccine opt-outs by September 2021 for students at public schools and universities, including nursery schools, and for health care facility employees.