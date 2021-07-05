Vaillancourt, 67, attended several of the late Pope John Paul II’s World Youth Day events and led Maine’s delegation to the event at least once, in 2002, in Toronto, the Bangor Daily News previously reported.
The Lewiston native has served at parishes across the state and is currently the pastor at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, which serves churches in Belfast, Rockland and Camden on the mainland, along with island churches on Islesboro, Vinalhaven and North Haven.
The diocese did not say where Vaillancourt was ministering at the time of the alleged incident or other parishes where he served. A parish spokesperson was out of the office and unavailable on Monday.
It was not known if the priest had an attorney. Email and phone messages to Vaillancourt were not immediately returned.