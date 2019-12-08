About 250,000 wreaths on 10 tractor-trailers are headed to the cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, where they will be placed on headstones on Saturday, Dec.14. Wreaths are also being shipped to veterans cemeteries across the United States and around the world.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester’s Worcester Wreath Company donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America has grown since then. A spokeswoman said more than 2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across more than 2,000 locations this holiday season.

___

Online:

https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/arlington-escort-information

