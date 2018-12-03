AUSTIN, Texas — An Iraq War veteran with more than 30 years of military service has been named the first female Adjutant General of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced the appointment of Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris of Austin, effective Jan. 1.

She replaces Maj. Gen. John Nichols, who was appointed in 2011. Nichols is retiring Dec. 31.

The adjutant general commands personnel of the Texas Military Department and reports to the governor on the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and Texas State Guard.

Norris has served as Assistant Deputy Adjutant General for Army and as director of construction and facilities management for the Texas Military Department. She previously served in the Army National Guard in Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts and with the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

