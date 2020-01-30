According to the publisher, the star of “Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” has organized the book by decade, going back to the 1970s when he was a college student and emerging nightclub comic.
“Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh out loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years,” Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement.
“Seinlanguage” was published in 1993 and was among the year’s top sellers. Seinfeld also wrote the children’s book “Halloween,” published in 2002.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.