Attorney Kathleen Zellner had promised an appeal and filed a 150-page document Monday asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to take up the case. She asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific testing of evidence to ineffective trial counsel.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, is also serving a life sentence in the killing. He recently asked Gov. Tony Evers to grant him clemency after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

