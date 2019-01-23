ARIZONA

Man charged in assault at Hacienda care facility

Police have charged a male nurse with sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult less than a month after a woman in a vegetative state unexpectedly gave birth at a health-care facility in Phoenix.

The man was identified as Nathan Sutherland, 36, a licensed nurse who was at least partly responsible for the woman’s care at Hacienda HealthCare.

Authorities obtained a search warrant compelling Sutherland to give a DNA sample Tuesday morning. A few hours later, he was in handcuffs.

Sutherland appeared in court Wednesday. A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner ordered him released on a cash-only $500,000 bond. He also must wear an electronic monitoring device, according to the Associated Press.

The 29-year-old woman, who gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29, had been in a persistent vegetative state since 1992, when she was just 3.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said officers are still investigating whether Sutherland, who had worked at the facility since 2011, may have assaulted other people.

The investigation has already brought sweeping consequences for Hacienda HealthCare.

Chief executive Bill Timmons has resigned, and Arizona officials are reevaluating the state’s contract with the facility. One doctor who cared for the woman resigned, the AP said, and another was suspended.

— Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

NATIONAL SECURITY

Iranian-TV newscaster released from D.C. jail

A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the United States as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.

Marzieh Hashemi, 59, was released in Washington after being detained for 10 days, according to Abed Ayoub, an attorney with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Hashemi, who works for the Press TV network’s English-language service, was detained by federal agents Jan. 13 in St. Louis, where she had filmed a Black Lives Matter documentary after visiting relatives in the New Orleans area, her son said. She was then taken to Washington and had remained behind bars since then.

Hashemi appeared at least twice before a U.S. District judge in Washington, and court papers said she would be released immediately after her testimony before a grand jury. Court documents did not include details on the criminal case in which she was named a witness.

A person familiar with the matter said Hashemi had fulfilled her obligation as a material witness and was released.

Dozens of activists protested outside the federal courthouse in Washington on Friday. Press TV said Hashemi would remain in Washington for a protest Friday.

Hashemi is a U.S. citizen and was born Melanie Franklin. She lives in Tehran and visits the United States about once a year to see her family, her son said.

— Associated Press

ALASKA

Father, son sentenced in illegal bear killings

A judge has ordered jail time for a man who skied with his son to a bear den, where they killed a mother bear and her two cubs, unaware that a research camera was recording them.

Andrew Renner was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail while Owen Renner, 18, received 30 days of suspended time in connection with the April killings. They pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including illegal killing of the bears.

The Renners didn’t know until later that the killings were caught on video by a motion-activated camera set up as part of a wildlife observation program.

— Associated Press