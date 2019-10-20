Warner Bros.’ ”Joker” landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically.
Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures’ ”Zombieland: Double Tap” with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original.
And in limited release, Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” opened in five theaters with a strong $350,000.
