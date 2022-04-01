It wasn’t clear Friday whether Matias has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Matias was arrested Wednesday in the March 25 shooting that killed Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago. A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.