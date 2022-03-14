Authorities did not release a possible motive or the name of the child, who Kennedy said wasn’t related to Winston. They said at least one rifle was used in the shooting.
Earlier, in a statement shared on social media, Mayor Walt Maddox referred to unnamed suspects in the shooting and said they “are not new” to Tuscaloosa police.
“The fact that the suspects are known speaks to our state’s broken criminal justice system,” Maddox said.
Authorities didn’t release many details of the shooting, which occurred at a residence beside a park. The shots came from a white, four-door vehicle that witnesses identified both as a car and small sport-utility vehicle with multiple people inside, Kennedy said.
“We had a vehicle drive by and fire multiple times into the front yard of the residence, striking two individuals who were outside,” he said.
Winston died on the scene and the child died later at a hospital.
Maddox said that based on his experiences, someone knew a drive-by shooting could happen. “Our humanity must compel us to do everything in our power to save lives,” he said.