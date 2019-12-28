Police said Fresnada and another man, 29, were walking along Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.

Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Later clips show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It’s unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

The muggers took $1 from the men and fled, police said.

No contact information for Fresnada’s family could immediately be found.

