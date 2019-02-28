FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities say a wrong-way golf cart crash in a Florida gated community killed an 83-year-old man and injured his wife.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets Joseph Heller died in the crash Monday in Estero. His wife, 81-year-old Betty Heller, was riding in the golf cart and suffered life-threatening injuries. Heller died at a hospital where they both were taken after being ejected in the crash.

Deputies say in a report that Heller was driving his golf cart northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck head-on by a pickup truck. It says the truck’s driver told deputies he was distracted after dropping a cigarette, however Heller was at fault because he was on the wrong side of the road.

The crash is being investigated.

