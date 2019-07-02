MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — An 86-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 71-year-old Florida man at a retirement community in New Jersey, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Thomas Hatchett also faces a weapons charge stemming from the shooting at the Leisure Village West community in Manchester Township, prosecutors in Ocean County said. He remains in custody. Officials said they don’t believe he has an attorney to speak for him yet.

Manchester police went to Hatchett’s home shortly before 10 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 to report an injured person. A SWAT team also responded.

The officers found Igal Hedad lying face down in the street. The 71-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was bleeding from his head and had gunshot wounds to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The officers also saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front door of Hatchett’s home, prosecutors said. It was not clear, whether the shooting occurred inside or outside.

Hatchett had driven from the scene by the time authorities arrived, but he was found later Monday at another home he has in Verona, where he was captured, officials said.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. Authorities also have not said whether the men knew each other.

No other injuries were reported.

Leisure Village West is a 2,692-unit complex, one of several adult communities in the area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.