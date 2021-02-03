The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said. Police didn’t say what led to the shooting.
A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no immediate comment on what happened but planned to issue a statement later in the day.
The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.