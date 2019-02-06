DOVER, N.H. — A man last known to have lived in Maine is accused of having at least three wives in separate states.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted 43-year-old Michael Middleton on a bigamy charge. He’s accused of marrying a woman while knowingly being married to women in Georgia and Alabama.

The New Hampshire woman, Alicia Grant, of Exeter, tells WMTW-TV that Middleton, whom she married in 2013, made her feel like he cared about her, but eventually scammed her out of $20,000.

Grant said she had no idea he had other wives. She said they eventually found out about each other.

Grant said she’s been trying to track down Middleton for years to have their marriage annulled.

Middleton’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday; it’s unclear if he’ll show. No attorney was listed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.