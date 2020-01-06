Wilkie faces up to 10 years in state prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 21.
He was charged after Westfield police responded last June to a report from police in New Castle County in Delaware, who said a potentially armed Wilkie was headed to the Tamaques school.
Classes had already ended by the time police found Wilkie, but the school was locked down as a precaution. During Monday’s court hearing, Wilkie said he had no intention of entering the school with the gun.
Authorities have not said why Wilkie drove to the school.
