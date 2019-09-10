NEW JERSEY

Man accused of doing 'doughnuts' on course

A 26-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly driving his car onto President Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., and doing “doughnuts” on the greens.

Richard J. McEwan was arrested late Monday at his home in Milford, N.J., the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. Police said he drove onto Trump’s course twice in the past week, driving in circles on two greens and causing at least $17,000 in damage.

The latest incident happened Sunday afternoon: A witness reported seeing a blue Ford sedan with a Rutgers University sticker driving on the 13th green of one course. Police said the witness got a partial look at the car’s license plate, and that led them to McEwan.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that McEwan had been released and would return for a future court date.

Two weeks ago, McEwan was arrested in Rhode Island after allegedly breaking into pop superstar Taylor Swift’s beach home. The Westerly Sun newspaper in Rhode Island said McEwan hopped a fence and broke a glass door to enter Swift’s home. He then took off his shoes “because it was polite,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the Sun.

Rhode Island court records show that McEwan was charged with breaking and entering and trespassing, then released on bond Sept. 3. The first incident of vandalism at Trump’s New Jersey course occurred later that day, at about 5:30 p.m.

— David A. Fahrenthold

NORTH DAKOTA

Judge blocks law on medication abortion

A federal judge in North Dakota on Tuesday blocked a state law enacted this year that required physicians to tell women they may reverse what’s called a medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

North Dakota is among eight states to pass or amend laws requiring doctors to tell women undergoing medication abortions they can still have a live birth after the procedure. The other states with similar laws are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Utah.

Five of those laws were passed this year.

The North Dakota law also required doctors to tell the patient “time is of the essence” if she changes her mind.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland said in his order that state lawmakers should not be mandating unproven medical treatments and that the provisions of the bill “go far beyond” any informed consent laws addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to date.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Man sentenced for

role in cross burning

A white Mississippi man received an 11-year prison sentence Tuesday for his part in burning a cross near the home of an African American family.

Louie Bernard Revette, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett in Hattiesburg, the Justice Department said.

Revette pleaded guilty in April to one count each of interference with housing rights, which is a federal civil rights violation, and of using fire during the commission of a federal felony.

Revette acknowledged recruiting someone to help him build a cross to burn near the home of a teenager in a predominantly black area of Seminary, about 70 miles south of Jackson, on Oct. 24, 2017. He also admitted to building the cross to threaten and intimidate people because of their race.

— Associated Press