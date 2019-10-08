He says police located a security video showing Santos nearby at the time of the attack.
Voice mailboxes for Santos’ court-appointed lawyer were full and not accepting messages.
Prosecutors say Santos stalked through Manhattan’s Chinatown early Saturday, killing sleeping homeless men with a metal rod. A fifth man remains hospitalized.
Santos did not enter a plea to murder and attempted murder charges at an initial court appearance. He was ordered held without bail.
