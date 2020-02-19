Ware is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and firearms crimes, according to District Attorney Katie Charlton. She said the former Pittsburgh resident is in custody in the Washington D.C. area, where he currently resides, and will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Charlton said the affidavit of probable cause alleges that the shooting was drug-related but declined to say whether any more arrests were expected. She said the commonwealth’s theory of the case would support a first-degree murder conviction.

In April 2018, a man was charged with concealing or destroying evidence and evidence-tampering in the case.

It’s unclear if Ware has an attorney; a listed number for him wasn’t working Wednesday.