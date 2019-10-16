Cobb County police Officer Sydney Melton has said a dispute between neighbors preceded the shooting. Officers found Oyerinde shot in the back.
The newspaper reports police charged Thomas on the day of the shooting with murder and two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service had joined police in searching for Thomas before his surrender.
