Meehan, 44, will remain under the watch of federal marshals.
He is charged with killing Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force, which typically involves local officers.
Ferency was attacked Wednesday outside an FBI office in Terre Haute, according to federal authorities. He and an FBI agent responded by firing shots fired at Meehan.
Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail, a crude bomb made with a bottle, at the office before the ambush, authorities said.
A motive has not been publicly disclosed.
McKee wants a status report each Friday about Meehan’s condition and readiness for court hearings.
Meehan, who formerly worked at a federal prison, received less than 1% of the vote when he ran for Terre Haute mayor in 2019.