MILWAUKEE — A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons is due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Jordan Fricke is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, a day after thousands of people honored slain Office Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer’s police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.

Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He has been jailed on $1 million bond.

