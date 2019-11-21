DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida will seek the death penalty against a man they say preyed on prostitutes, causing panic in a beachfront town over killings more than a dozen years ago.

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are charging Robert Hayes with three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of three women in the Daytona Beach area in 2005 and 2006. All of the women were found nude, lying face down.