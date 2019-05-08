MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.

McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County Jail. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.