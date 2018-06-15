EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man charged with painting swastikas on more than 200 gravestones at a southern Illinois cemetery has been found unfit to stand trial.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports a judge determined 34-year-old Timothy V. McLean to be mentally unfit following an evaluation by a court-appointed psychologist. He’ll be re-evaluated after receiving treatment.

McLean is charged with criminal damage, institutional vandalism and hate crimes. Authorities say he painted the symbol on houses, cars and mailboxes in addition to the vandalism at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon over Memorial Day weekend.

McLean is being held on two $100,000 bonds at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

An attorney for McLean couldn’t be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.