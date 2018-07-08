DALLAS — A 25-year-old man accused of posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school is facing a new charge in his case.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley has been charged with indecency with a child. Authorities allege he was dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.

Gilstrap-Portley’s attorney didn’t immediately return an email on Sunday seeking comment.

Court records show he was released Friday on bond on the new charge.

Gilstrap-Portley had already faced a charge of tampering with government records after first being arrested in May.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.