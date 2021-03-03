Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool. It was carved with “WWG1WGA” and “IAMMARK.” Police said the first stands for “Where We Go One, We Go All,” a motto affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.
An 18-inch (45-centimeter) tall wooden cross was found suspended between two trees, and attached to the cross were several photographs and hand-drawn images.
Police arrested Russo after finding images of the stone and Russo online and linking to him an “iammark” Twitter account with a reference to “a few improvements” made to the site. Images on the cross also were linked to Russo.
Bail was set at $3,000 cash for Russo, who is scheduled for a hearing on April 21. An email seeking comment from Russo’s lawyer was sent Tuesday.
America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s 1,000 or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.
