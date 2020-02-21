A docket entry on Friday says only that Mahon has a change-of-plea hearing set for March 16. An attorney for McMahon, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.
McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, had a trial scheduled to start June 15 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.
McMahon was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
McMahon, who remains in custody, pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.
