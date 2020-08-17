Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge. He is suspected of killing one person in the first home and two people in the second home, while a father and daughter were wounded in a third, DeFoor said.
It was not immediately clear if Wettstein had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
The father and daughter were airlifted to a Houston hospital. DeFoor did not know their current condition. Identities were not released, and a motive has not been determined.
Investigators found a shotgun and a rifle they believe were involved in the shootings and continue to search for a rifle, DeFoor said.
