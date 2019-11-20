Prosecutor Alice Ekirch said the woman feared someone was coming into her home and set up a security camera. A person appearing to be Mullins was seen taking the camera on Jan. 3, and he was arrested.

Ekirch says the woman drank some tea and then felt unusual. Tests later showed it contained amphetamines.

Defense attorney Rob Dean says it was a bad breakup. Ekirch says the couple has a child together and have since gotten back together.

