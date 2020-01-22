Woodfork’s body was found Saturday in a trash bin near where she lived, but her body had been hidden in a closet and a refrigerator before she was put in the dumpster, police said in court records.
Police said they found blood throughout her apartment and a knife and other items in the trash at the apartment.
Bond for Ross was continued at $1 million. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday.
