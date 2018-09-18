MASSACHUSETTS

Man accused of making menacing calls indicted

A federal grand jury has indicted a Los Angeles man accused of making phone calls threatening to kill journalists at the Boston Globe.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts on Tuesday announced the indictment against Robert Chain, 68. He was arrested last month at his home and freed after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

Chain is charged with making threatening calls to the Globe newsroom between Aug. 10 and 22. They started after the Globe appealed to newspapers across the country to condemn President Trump’s attacks on the press.

Chain is scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts on Monday.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Sheriff's deputy killed in shootout

A 38-year-old man on probation for a gun crime has been accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another in a shootout that started with an argument at an auto-parts store in the Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday.

Anton Lemon Moore of the city of Rancho Cordova, just outside the capital city, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times during gun battles with deputies Monday, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies responded to a report of a dispute between a customer and an employee at a Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova in a “routine call” that gave no indication the customer had a gun, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

“As soon as they arrived and engaged the subject, he turned as if to run or flee and then immediately turned around and started firing without warning,” the sheriff said.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was shot in the upper body and killed. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was hit in the arm but shot back as the attacker fled. She is expected to recover.

Moore, who is also known as Anton Lemon Paris, was taken into custody by other officers, Jones said.

A bystander who was hit in the crossfire remained hospitalized Tuesday but was stable, sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

Moore pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation, according to Sacramento County online court records. He’s faced three other misdemeanor cases since 1998, the records show.

Moore faced felony charges of assault with a firearm in 2003 but was acquitted by a jury.

— Associated Press